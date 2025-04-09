Maharashtra Government Expedites Land Handover for New Bombay High Court Complex

The Maharashtra government has informed the Supreme Court that the upcoming tranche of land intended for the new Bombay High Court building in Bandra will be transferred by April 30. This handover is part of the state's phased plan to facilitate the construction of the court's new complex.

State advocate general Birendra Saraf disclosed to the bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih that 4.09 acres are involved in this tranche, with 1.94 acres already delivered and the remaining 2.15 acres expected by month's end. Challenges have arisen due to existing slum dwellings on the land that need demolishing.

The Supreme Court noted ongoing petitions related to the land and directed that these be consolidated under a single high court bench for efficient handling. Meanwhile, the state remains committed to delivering the total 30.16 acres for the new high court complex, which promises advanced facilities and enhanced safety for its users.

