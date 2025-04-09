Battling Superstition: Maharashtra's Fight Against Blind Faith and Inhuman Practices

Superstition and blind faith continue to persist in several rural and tribal areas of Maharashtra, fueled by a lack of scientific awareness and the influence of self-proclaimed godmen, according to an official from an anti-superstition organization.

The official pointed to the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 as a significant legal measure to combat these superstitions.

Led by slain rationalist and founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, the law criminalizes inhuman rituals and practices of black magic in the state.

In a recent 21-day awareness campaign across 72 villages in the Melghat region, MANS particularly focused on the practice of 'Damba', where sick children are branded with hot iron rods believing it would cure ailments, MANS state committee member Nandini Jadhav told PTI during a visit on Tuesday.

Jadhav stressed the need to foster a scientific mindset and critical thinking in rural parts. "Addressing the root cause and lack of scientific awareness is crucial to ending these destructive practices," she said.

Between March 17 and April 7, MANS held 140 awareness sessions in the Melghat area of Vidarbha with the aid of an informative van.

The MANS team presented live demonstrations debunking the false claims of miraculous abilities purported by fake godmen. Supported by local authorities and the health department, these sessions sought to educate villagers and instill a sense of rationalism, Jadhav stated.

She further highlighted the prevailing belief in 'rain-making' rituals and 'miracle cures' in Marathwada. "It is troubling that such baseless beliefs persist in the 21st century. It tarnishes modern society," she remarked.

In a previous initiative, MANS targeted superstitions around 'jata' or dreadlocks among rural women, often seen as divine signs. "In reality, 'jata' forms due to poor hygiene and neglect. We persuaded 327 women to cut their dreadlocks and adopt better hygiene practices," Jadhav said.

(With inputs from agencies.)