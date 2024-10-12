Custodial Death Sparks Outrage in Vikasnagar

Aman Gautam, a 24-year-old man, was reported dead in police custody after his arrest during a raid on a gambling den in Vikasnagar. According to officials, a raid was conducted in Ambedkar Park following reports of illegal gambling activities, leading to the apprehension of Gautam and one other individual.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police explained that Gautam's condition worsened en route to the police station, resulting in his immediate transfer to a hospital where he was declared dead. However, Gautam's family alleges he was a victim of police brutality, a claim that the police department has refuted, stating that the cause of death awaits confirmation from a forthcoming post-mortem report.

Political figures, including BSP president Mayawati, have expressed sorrow over the death, attributing it to alleged police excesses. She, alongside a dismayed public, has urged the government to hold the responsible officers accountable, even as the incident continues to stir anger and calls for justice.

