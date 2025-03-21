ED Cracks Down on SDPI-PFI Links with Fresh Arrests and Raids
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Wahidur Rahman Jainullabudeen in a crackdown on the financial ties between the banned Popular Front of India and the Social Democratic Party of India. The operation involved searches across multiple Indian states, uncovering evidence linking the two groups in illegal activities.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed a major arrest in its ongoing investigation into the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political affiliate, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Wahidur Rahman Jainullabudeen, a resident of Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu, was detained following a search of his home.
Upon his arrest, Jainullabudeen was transported to Delhi for questioning. This marks a significant development in the investigation that probes the alleged financial connections and activities between PFI and SDPI, both of which are under stringent scrutiny by the ED.
The arrest aligns with a broader series of raids conducted in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Kerala. These operations highlight the ED's commitment to investigating organizations suspected of contravening national financial regulations.
