BSF and Punjab Police Raid Unveils Drone-aided Drug Smuggling Nexus

In a major crackdown, the BSF and Punjab Police seized heroin and opium in Ferozepur, Punjab, hinting at drone-aided smuggling from across the border. The suspected trafficker escaped, and efforts are ongoing to capture the culprit. This operation highlights the teams' persistent efforts to curb cross-border drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:06 IST
Seized heroin and opium. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant raid early Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police uncovered a large stash of suspected narcotics in the border village of Ferozepur district, officials reported. Acting on intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, the team targeted a house in Gatti Rajoke, confiscating two packets of suspected heroin weighing 1.076 kg and one packet of suspected opium weighing 2.192 kg.

Despite the successful seizure, the suspected smuggler managed to flee before law enforcement arrived. Authorities are actively pursuing the individual as part of the ongoing investigation, officials confirmed.

The seized narcotics, wrapped in adhesive tape with attached metal rings, suggest they were air-dropped using drones from across the border. This discovery is part of a broader effort to dismantle drug networks in Punjab, underlining the commitment of BSF and local police forces to combating cross-border smuggling. Further investigations are in progress, authorities announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

