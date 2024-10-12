Press Club of India Defends Journalist Against FIR in Himachal Pradesh
The Press Club of India has urged the Himachal Pradesh government to withdraw an FIR against journalist Sunil Chadha, claiming it is an attempt to silence media. Chadha faces daily harassment for his analysis of Haryana elections. The PCI emphasizes press freedom as essential to democracy.
The Press Club of India has called for the withdrawal of an FIR filed against a journalist in Himachal Pradesh, asserting that it was unfairly issued due to his coverage of the Haryana assembly elections.
The PCI expressed concern over what it sees as a growing trend of using FIRs to suppress the media in various states, regardless of which political party is in power.
It has urged the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister to retract the FIR against journalist Sunil Chadha and ensure police are informed about the press's essential role in democracy.
