Left Menu

Press Club of India Defends Journalist Against FIR in Himachal Pradesh

The Press Club of India has urged the Himachal Pradesh government to withdraw an FIR against journalist Sunil Chadha, claiming it is an attempt to silence media. Chadha faces daily harassment for his analysis of Haryana elections. The PCI emphasizes press freedom as essential to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:59 IST
Press Club of India Defends Journalist Against FIR in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Press Club of India has called for the withdrawal of an FIR filed against a journalist in Himachal Pradesh, asserting that it was unfairly issued due to his coverage of the Haryana assembly elections.

The PCI expressed concern over what it sees as a growing trend of using FIRs to suppress the media in various states, regardless of which political party is in power.

It has urged the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister to retract the FIR against journalist Sunil Chadha and ensure police are informed about the press's essential role in democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024