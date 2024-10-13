Escalation in the Shadows: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Soar

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel has ordered additional evacuations while targeting new sites in northern Lebanon, as the conflict with Hezbollah intensifies. Saturday saw the wounding of a third U.N. peacekeeper amidst Israeli airstrikes that claimed at least five lives and injured 15 in various parts of Lebanon, according to sources from security and civil defense.

The Israeli military has reported that Hezbollah launched around 320 projectiles into Israel on Saturday, prompting the closure of areas surrounding several towns in northern Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli military authorities have ordered residents from 23 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate northward, citing increased Hezbollah activity and the need for civilian protection.

Meanwhile, new reports of casualties among U.N. peacekeepers have surfaced. Two peacekeepers were injured following an Israeli strike near their watchtower, drawing international condemnation, while Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. The conflict, which started a year ago, has seen recent escalations leading to a significant death toll and mass displacement among the Lebanese population.

