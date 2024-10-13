Escalation in the Shadows: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Soar
Israel initiated more evacuations and escalated attacks in northern Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah, resulting in casualties and displacement. Conflicts have intensified with accusations of weapons concealment and increased military actions on both sides, displacing over a million people and leaving a significant death toll.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel has ordered additional evacuations while targeting new sites in northern Lebanon, as the conflict with Hezbollah intensifies. Saturday saw the wounding of a third U.N. peacekeeper amidst Israeli airstrikes that claimed at least five lives and injured 15 in various parts of Lebanon, according to sources from security and civil defense.
The Israeli military has reported that Hezbollah launched around 320 projectiles into Israel on Saturday, prompting the closure of areas surrounding several towns in northern Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli military authorities have ordered residents from 23 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate northward, citing increased Hezbollah activity and the need for civilian protection.
Meanwhile, new reports of casualties among U.N. peacekeepers have surfaced. Two peacekeepers were injured following an Israeli strike near their watchtower, drawing international condemnation, while Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. The conflict, which started a year ago, has seen recent escalations leading to a significant death toll and mass displacement among the Lebanese population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in the Middle East: Israeli Airstrikes and Casualties Rise
Israeli Airstrike on Damascus: Civilian Casualties and Property Damage
U.N. Peacekeepers Hold Ground Amid Israel-Lebanon Tensions
Suspected Terror Shooting in Tel Aviv: Casualties Reported
Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Lebanon: Rising Casualties and International Tensions