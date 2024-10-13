Diverse Voices Shape Parliamentary Debate on Waqf Bill
Key stakeholders, including a Nashik temple head priest and representatives from diverse communities, are set to present their views on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to a parliamentary committee. The committee, led by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, seeks to gather insights on issues like record digitisation and management decentralisation.
- Country:
- India
A parliamentary committee will convene to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, featuring input from a range of stakeholders, including religious and legal representatives. This significant dialogue brings together voices from the Hindu and Muslim communities.
The Joint Committee, under the leadership of BJP's Jagdambika Pal, plans to engage with representatives from Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind and the Sanatan Sanstha, alongside the head priest of Nashik's Shri Kalaram temple and notable advocates.
The committee has received extensive feedback, with over 1.2 crore emails and 75,000 documented responses, as it explores important aspects of the bill, such as digitising records and improving management transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf bill
- parliament
- Amendment
- debate
- religious
- legal
- stakeholders
- Nashik
- consultation
- management
ALSO READ
Brother Accidentally Injures Sibling with Illegal Firearm in Thane
AAP Takes Legal Battle to Supreme Court Over MCD Election
YouTube Channels Face Legal Action For Defaming Actor-Filmmaker Balachandra Menon
Duo Nabbed with 825 Illegal Live Cartridges at Ballia Railway Station
Illegal Sand Miners Attack Forest Officials in Madhya Pradesh