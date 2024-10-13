Diverse Voices Shape Parliamentary Debate on Waqf Bill

A parliamentary committee will convene to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, featuring input from a range of stakeholders, including religious and legal representatives. This significant dialogue brings together voices from the Hindu and Muslim communities.

The Joint Committee, under the leadership of BJP's Jagdambika Pal, plans to engage with representatives from Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind and the Sanatan Sanstha, alongside the head priest of Nashik's Shri Kalaram temple and notable advocates.

The committee has received extensive feedback, with over 1.2 crore emails and 75,000 documented responses, as it explores important aspects of the bill, such as digitising records and improving management transparency.

