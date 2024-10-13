Left Menu

Diverse Voices Shape Parliamentary Debate on Waqf Bill

Key stakeholders, including a Nashik temple head priest and representatives from diverse communities, are set to present their views on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to a parliamentary committee. The committee, led by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, seeks to gather insights on issues like record digitisation and management decentralisation.

Updated: 13-10-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:26 IST
  India
  • India

A parliamentary committee will convene to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, featuring input from a range of stakeholders, including religious and legal representatives. This significant dialogue brings together voices from the Hindu and Muslim communities.

The Joint Committee, under the leadership of BJP's Jagdambika Pal, plans to engage with representatives from Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind and the Sanatan Sanstha, alongside the head priest of Nashik's Shri Kalaram temple and notable advocates.

The committee has received extensive feedback, with over 1.2 crore emails and 75,000 documented responses, as it explores important aspects of the bill, such as digitising records and improving management transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

