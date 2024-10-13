Left Menu

CCPA Reigns in Ola: Consumer-Friendly Overhaul Ordered

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has ordered ride-hailing service Ola to make consumer-friendly modifications, including refund options and receipt issuance. The CCPA found Ola's practices violated consumer rights due to limited refund choices and lack of ride documentation. Ola has complied with the regulatory directives by implementing these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:53 IST
CCPA Reigns in Ola: Consumer-Friendly Overhaul Ordered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken definitive action against popular ride-hailing platform Ola to implement changes more in line with consumer rights. The CCPA, under the leadership of Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, expressed concerns over Ola's refund policy that issued only coupon codes for future rides instead of offering actual bank account refunds.

Calling this practice a violation of consumer rights, the CCPA stressed that it unfairly incentivizes customers to use their service again without offering a true choice. Furthermore, the Authority mandated that receipts or invoices for all auto rides booked through the Ola platform must be issued, labeling the absence of such documentation as an 'unfair trade practice' under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Post-intervention, Ola has rolled out several changes, such as making grievance and nodal officer contact information readily available on its website, clarifying cancellation policies, expanding ride cancellation reasons, and transparently breaking down fare components. They have also updated driver-facing systems for improved address visibility and sped-up payment cycles. From January to October 2024, the CCPA received 2,061 complaints against Ola, spotlighting issues like overcharging and refund delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024