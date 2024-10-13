Left Menu

Behind the Headlines: The Youths Accused in Baba Siddique's Murder

Two youths from Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh have been implicated in the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Despite having no prior criminal history, police are delving into possible motives including a contract killing. The suspected involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is also under investigation.

Mumbai is reeling from the shocking murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. On Saturday night, three assailants, now identified as Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar from Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly ambushed him in Bandra, Mumbai.

The duo, who were reportedly employed at a scrap shop in Pune, have no previous criminal record. Their families, caught off guard, maintain that the young men are innocent. Nevertheless, Mumbai Police is exploring various angles, including possible contract killing and business rivalry.

Compounding the intrigue is a social media post by a purported member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility. As investigations continue, locals and police alike are baffled by the sudden turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

