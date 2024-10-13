Left Menu

Dancer's Nightmare: Alleged Hostage and Assault in Agra

A 26-year-old dancer from Ghaziabad was allegedly held hostage and raped by Vinay Gupta in Agra. Gupta is accused of sedating her and attempting to force her into prostitution. The victim escaped and reported the case, leading to Gupta's arrest. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old dancer from Ghaziabad endured a horrific ordeal last week, when she was allegedly kept hostage and raped in Agra, according to local authorities. The victim, who was lured under the pretense of an event, reportedly faced abuse after being sedated at Vinay Gupta's residence.

Details revealed that upon arrival at Gupta's apartment in Agra on October 8, his wife allegedly served the dancer sedated tea. Consequently, the victim found herself restrained and held against her will. In a statement to the police, she recounted her confinement and alleged sexual assault, accusing Gupta of further coercive threats to push her into prostitution.

The victim managed a daring escape three days later, subsequently reaching the Tajganj Police Station to file a complaint. Police arrested Vinay Gupta and his wife on Saturday, as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Syed Areeb Ahmad, confirmed that investigations are still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

