Rising Tensions: Iran and Israel on the Brink of Conflict

Iran has declared it will not hold back in defending itself, heightening tensions with Israel in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that Iran has 'no red lines' when protecting its interests, refuting claims that Iran might not retaliate should Israel strike again.

Following Iran's recent missile offensive, the region braces for potential Israeli retaliation. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has promised a 'lethal, precise, and surprising' response should Iran escalate further. U.S. officials believe Israel is preparing to target military and energy sites while avoiding nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, as conflict continues across the Israel-Lebanon border, Israeli forces and Hezbollah are locked in a fierce exchange. Recent escalation has resulted in significant displacement and casualties, while also putting UN peacekeepers at risk.

