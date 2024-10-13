Russian Glide Bombs Target Ukrainian Troops in Kursk Region

Russian glide bombs have targeted a concentration of Ukrainian forces close to the border of Russia's western Kursk region, according to a report from the state news agency TASS, quoting the defence ministry's statement made on Sunday.

As of early reports, there has been no immediate information regarding the effects of this reported military strike. This development marks another chapter in Russia's ongoing attempt to reclaim regions in the Kursk area, which Ukrainian forces have held since a startling offensive on August 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)