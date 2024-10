Premier Li Qiang's Strategic SCO Summit Visit Amid Security Challenges

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, a move aimed at bolstering China-Pakistan relations amid recent security concerns.

The visit follows a suicide attack in Karachi that killed two Chinese workers, and comes amidst political turbulence in Pakistan. Despite these challenges, Li's visit underscores the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional stability.

The Premier's visit, from October 14 to 17, includes meetings with Pakistani leaders and addresses security issues, particularly protecting Chinese personnel involved in CPEC projects.

