Tragic Family Feud: Land Dispute Leads to Triple Murder in Jharkhand

Police are actively hunting two brothers, Sem Nag and Sanika Nag, following a brutal triple murder in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. The victims, Duglu Purty, his wife Sukbaro, and their daughter Daskir, met a tragic end allegedly over a land dispute.

The gruesome incident was said to have unfolded as the Purty family refused to relinquish agricultural land mortgaged to them by the Nags' father. The police discovered the deceased in a nearby forest on Saturday, confirming the murders and stating that investigations have ruled out any links to witchcraft.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to bring the accused to justice. The unsettling case highlights the lethal potential of familial and land disputes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)