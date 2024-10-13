Tragic Family Feud: Land Dispute Leads to Triple Murder in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police are conducting raids to apprehend two brothers, Sem Nag and Sanika Nag, accused of murdering three family members. The victims, Duglu Purty, his wife, and daughter, were allegedly killed after refusing to return mortgaged land. The bodies were discovered in a forest.
- Country:
- India
Police are actively hunting two brothers, Sem Nag and Sanika Nag, following a brutal triple murder in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. The victims, Duglu Purty, his wife Sukbaro, and their daughter Daskir, met a tragic end allegedly over a land dispute.
The gruesome incident was said to have unfolded as the Purty family refused to relinquish agricultural land mortgaged to them by the Nags' father. The police discovered the deceased in a nearby forest on Saturday, confirming the murders and stating that investigations have ruled out any links to witchcraft.
Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to bring the accused to justice. The unsettling case highlights the lethal potential of familial and land disputes in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI Smashes Global Cybercrime Ring in Multi-City Raids
Intensified Israel-Lebanon Clashes: Ground Raids and Airstrikes Escalate Tensions
Israeli Troops Commence Ground Raids on Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
NIA Conducts Raids Tied to Alleged Maoist Links in West Bengal
Israel Commences 'Limited' Ground Raids in Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions