Israel's Stand Against Hezbollah: Securing the Northern Frontier

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has made a firm announcement regarding Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon. The minister stated on Sunday that militants from the group would not be allowed to return to border villages they transformed into military outposts stocked with weapons.

In a video statement released from the Israel-Lebanon border, Gallant emphasized that preventing the return of these fighters is crucial for the protection of residents living in Israel's northern regions.

This decision marks a significant step in Israel's efforts to strengthen security and deter potential threats posed by the subterranean military operations of Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)