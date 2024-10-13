Israel's Stand Against Hezbollah: Securing the Northern Frontier
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has announced that Hezbollah fighters will not be permitted to return to south Lebanon's border villages. These areas, converted into military posts by Hezbollah, pose a threat due to stockpiled weapons. This move aims to secure the safety of Israel's northern residents.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has made a firm announcement regarding Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon. The minister stated on Sunday that militants from the group would not be allowed to return to border villages they transformed into military outposts stocked with weapons.
In a video statement released from the Israel-Lebanon border, Gallant emphasized that preventing the return of these fighters is crucial for the protection of residents living in Israel's northern regions.
This decision marks a significant step in Israel's efforts to strengthen security and deter potential threats posed by the subterranean military operations of Hezbollah.
