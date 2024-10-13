Iran's Defense Posture: A Warning to Israel

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, announced on Sunday that the nation is prepared to respond to any Israeli actions aimed at its territory. This statement was reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The announcement comes in the wake of mounting tensions between Iran and Israel, with the latter claiming that retaliation would follow Iran's missile strikes on Israeli territory dating back to October 1.

Iran's stance underscores the volatile regional dynamics and the potential for escalation should further confrontations arise. The international community watches closely as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)