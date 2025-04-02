Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Russian Missile Strikes Enterprise
A Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, resulted in the deaths of at least three people and injured another. The attack, which hit an enterprise in the city, also ignited a fire. Local authorities shared updates via the Telegram app, highlighting the ongoing conflict challenges faced by Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:06 IST
A Russian missile struck an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, resulting in three fatalities, according to reports from the regional governor.
The governor disclosed on Telegram that at least one individual sustained injuries due to the attack.
The missile strike also ignited a fire, compounding the devastation in the city already coping with conflict's toll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
