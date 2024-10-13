Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Partner Under Investigation

A 30-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area. Her partner, Toffiq alias Sonu, is suspected in connection with the murder. The victim's daughter discovered the scene alongside her brother and informed the police, who have launched an investigation.

Updated: 13-10-2024 22:34 IST
The southeast Delhi neighborhood of Kalindi Kunj was the site of a tragic discovery this Sunday when the body of a 30-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds. Local police have reported launching an investigation into the incident.

The woman's partner, identified as Toffiq alias Sonu, is the primary suspect. According to credible sources, Toffiq has a troubling criminal history, being wanted in several cases, including murder and criminal intimidation. He reportedly remains out on bail.

Eyewitnesses within the family revealed that the victim's daughter discovered her mother lying unconscious in a pool of blood by 3 PM, alongside her brother. A case of murder has been registered against Toffiq, and multiple teams have been swiftly formed to locate and apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

