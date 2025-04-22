Beedi Dispute Turns Deadly in Southeast Delhi

A youth was tragically stabbed to death in the Pul Prahladpur area of Southeast Delhi over a dispute involving a beedi, local police reported.

The altercation occurred on Monday night when Sohaib was attacked by Munna, Imtiyaz, and Sunny after he refused to supply a beedi. Following the dispute, Sohaib, accompanied by his brother Mohsin and a friend, confronted the men, which led to the violent outbreak.

Sohaib succumbed to multiple stab wounds, and despite immediate medical attention at ESI Hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The suspects were apprehended by police, who recovered two knives. Meanwhile, the injured Mohsin is in critical condition at Safdarjung Hospital, while Akram suffered minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)