Left Menu

Beedi Dispute Turns Deadly in Southeast Delhi

A fatal stabbing in Pul Prahladpur, Southeast Delhi, occurred when Sohaib was killed after refusing to give a beedi to two men. His brother and a friend were injured. The police have arrested three individuals connected to the incident, as the altercation escalated into violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:33 IST
Beedi Dispute Turns Deadly in Southeast Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was tragically stabbed to death in the Pul Prahladpur area of Southeast Delhi over a dispute involving a beedi, local police reported.

The altercation occurred on Monday night when Sohaib was attacked by Munna, Imtiyaz, and Sunny after he refused to supply a beedi. Following the dispute, Sohaib, accompanied by his brother Mohsin and a friend, confronted the men, which led to the violent outbreak.

Sohaib succumbed to multiple stab wounds, and despite immediate medical attention at ESI Hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The suspects were apprehended by police, who recovered two knives. Meanwhile, the injured Mohsin is in critical condition at Safdarjung Hospital, while Akram suffered minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025