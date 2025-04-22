Left Menu

Beedi Refusal Turns Fatal: Tragic Death in Southeast Delhi

A youth was fatally stabbed in Delhi after refusing to give a beedi to two men, leading to a violent confrontation. His elder brother and friend were injured. Police arrested three suspects, recovering blood-stained knives. The family demands justice for the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area as a youth lost his life after a violent altercation over a beedi. Police confirmed that the victim was stabbed multiple times, leading to his death, while his elder brother and friend sustained injuries in the attack, which escalated from a prior confrontation.

The incident began when Sohaib, the victim, was reportedly slapped by two local men, Munna and Sunny, after he refused to provide them with a beedi. Tensions heightened as Sohaib, along with his mother, brother, and a friend, confronted the aggressors. The altercation quickly turned violent, with Munna, his brother Imtiyaz, and nephew Sunny allegedly attacking with knives.

Authorities moved swiftly, registering a First Information Report and arresting the three accused. Blood-stained knives were seized from the suspects, identified as Firoz alias Munna, Imtiyaz, and Saudagar alias Sunny. The bereaved family is now calling for justice, with Sohaib's sister Sahana demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

