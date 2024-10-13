Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: DRI Seizes Rs 168 Crore Worth Mephedrone

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district engaging in illegal mephedrone production, seizing drugs worth Rs 168 crore and arresting four people, including the factory director. The operation follows a similar drug bust by Gujarat Police and NCB in Bhopal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dismantled a large-scale illegal drug operation in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, uncovering a factory involved in the production of mephedrone valued at Rs 168 crore. Officials confirmed the arrest of four individuals, including the factory director, in connection with the bust.

Located in the Meghnagar industrial area, the factory was raided early Saturday morning, leading to the seizure of 36 kg of mephedrone in powder form and 76 kg in liquid form, along with various raw materials and equipment. The seized drugs have been sent for preliminary testing, which confirmed the presence of mephedrone.

This operation follows a recent significant drug crackdown carried out by the Gujarat Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bhopal, where authorities seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone, worth roughly Rs 1,814 crore, earlier in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

