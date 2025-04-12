Four dead, five injured as MUV overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district: Police.
PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:24 IST
Four dead, five injured as MUV overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
