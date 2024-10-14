Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Tanks Breach UNIFIL Base in Lebanon

Israeli tanks allegedly breached a UN peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon, drawing international criticism. The incident is part of ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Israeli officials assert UNIFIL has failed its mission, while accusations and military actions continue amid increasing conflict in the region.

Updated: 14-10-2024 03:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 03:41 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Tanks Breach UNIFIL Base in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, the United Nations accused Israeli forces of a serious breach of protocol as two Merkava tanks reportedly stormed a peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon. The UNIFIL force stated that the tanks destroyed the facility's main gate—an event underscoring escalating regional tensions.

Israel offered a different narrative, claiming the intrusion was an unintended result of a response to Hezbollah attacks. According to military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani, Israeli forces were under fire from Hezbollah when one tank inadvertently collided with the base while evacuating wounded soldiers.

Global reactions mirrored growing concerns over the situation's severity. Italy, France, and Spain, countries contributing troops to UNIFIL, condemned the incident. The regional conflict has intensified this past year, with clashes becoming increasingly frequent and deadly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

