Escalating Tensions: Israeli Tanks Breach UNIFIL Base in Lebanon
Israeli tanks allegedly breached a UN peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon, drawing international criticism. The incident is part of ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Israeli officials assert UNIFIL has failed its mission, while accusations and military actions continue amid increasing conflict in the region.
On Sunday, the United Nations accused Israeli forces of a serious breach of protocol as two Merkava tanks reportedly stormed a peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon. The UNIFIL force stated that the tanks destroyed the facility's main gate—an event underscoring escalating regional tensions.
Israel offered a different narrative, claiming the intrusion was an unintended result of a response to Hezbollah attacks. According to military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani, Israeli forces were under fire from Hezbollah when one tank inadvertently collided with the base while evacuating wounded soldiers.
Global reactions mirrored growing concerns over the situation's severity. Italy, France, and Spain, countries contributing troops to UNIFIL, condemned the incident. The regional conflict has intensified this past year, with clashes becoming increasingly frequent and deadly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gideon Saar Rejoins Netanyahu's Government Amid Gaza and Lebanon Conflicts
Gideon Saar Joins Netanyahu's Government
Gideon Saar Joins Netanyahu's Government in Strategic Move
Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Netanyahu, Labels Him as 'Biggest Terrorist After Hitler'
It is crucial to prevent regional escalation, ensure safe release of all hostages: PM Modi after speaking with Israeli PM Netanyahu.