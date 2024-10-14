Tensions Escalate: China Launches War Games Near Taiwan

China has commenced a new series of military exercises near Taiwan, signaling a warning to what it describes as 'separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces'. The drills, described as 'Joint Sword-2024B', were condemned by Taipei, which argues they threaten regional stability.

Taiwan's democratically elected government, viewing China as overreaching in its territorial claims, has been on high alert following a recent speech by President Lai Ching-te. In the speech, Lai asserted Taiwan's autonomy. In contrast, Beijing interpreted it as provocation, prompting the military actions.

The exercises are taking place around Taiwan's coastal and strategic areas, with Chinese forces conducting close sea-air patrols to enhance combat readiness. However, the absence of live-fire drills suggests a controlled message of power display without escalating to direct conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)