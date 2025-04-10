U.S. Boosts Military Ties with Panama Amid Canal Sovereignty Issues
The United States acknowledges Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal, as expressed during U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit. Despite recognition, tensions exist concerning Chinese influence in the region—prompting military cooperation between the U.S. and Panama to safeguard the canal's strategic interests.
Panama confirmed the United States' acknowledgment of its sovereignty over the Panama Canal, even as tensions simmered over Chinese influence. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Panama, emphasizing the strategic importance of the canal and strengthening military cooperation between the nations.
Hegseth assured Panama of the U.S.' commitment to partner in safeguarding the canal from perceived threats and commended Panama for resisting Chinese influence. The Panamanian government disputed U.S. claims of Chinese control over the canal, asserting their leadership and management of the vital waterway.
The trip saw both countries issue joint statements on deepening security collaboration, though language discrepancies highlighted ongoing sovereign sensitivities. Economic and military interests underline the U.S.' focus on protecting the canal, a critical trade route responsible for billions in U.S. container traffic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
