Left Menu

U.S. Boosts Military Ties with Panama Amid Canal Sovereignty Issues

The United States acknowledges Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal, as expressed during U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit. Despite recognition, tensions exist concerning Chinese influence in the region—prompting military cooperation between the U.S. and Panama to safeguard the canal's strategic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:47 IST
U.S. Boosts Military Ties with Panama Amid Canal Sovereignty Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Panama confirmed the United States' acknowledgment of its sovereignty over the Panama Canal, even as tensions simmered over Chinese influence. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Panama, emphasizing the strategic importance of the canal and strengthening military cooperation between the nations.

Hegseth assured Panama of the U.S.' commitment to partner in safeguarding the canal from perceived threats and commended Panama for resisting Chinese influence. The Panamanian government disputed U.S. claims of Chinese control over the canal, asserting their leadership and management of the vital waterway.

The trip saw both countries issue joint statements on deepening security collaboration, though language discrepancies highlighted ongoing sovereign sensitivities. Economic and military interests underline the U.S.' focus on protecting the canal, a critical trade route responsible for billions in U.S. container traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025