Panama Canal Sovereignty Acknowledged Amid U.S. Concerns

The United States has officially acknowledged Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal amid rising security concerns about China's influence in the region. Despite aggressive rhetoric, both nations have committed to strengthening military training in Panama, as announced during U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's historic visit, the first by a Pentagon chief in decades.

Hegseth emphasized the importance of securing the canal from potential Chinese control, stating, "We are helping to take back the Panama Canal from communist Chinese influence." Panama, however, has firmly denied any claims that the waterway is under Beijing's control, although experts express concerns about Chinese-operated infrastructure potentially being used for espionage.

During the visit, joint statements were released highlighting enhanced security cooperation. Notably, the English version omitted a statement about Panama's canal sovereignty present in the Spanish version. Hegseth affirmed U.S. support for Panama's independence over the canal, which is central to both nations' interests. Panama's Public Security Minister Frank Abrego emphasized that while collaboration continues, there will be no permanent U.S. military bases in Panama.

(With inputs from agencies.)