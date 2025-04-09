Left Menu

Panama Canal Sovereignty Acknowledged Amid U.S. Concerns

The U.S. recognizes Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal, amidst U.S. concerns about Chinese influence. Despite tough rhetoric, agreements to deepen U.S. military training in Panama were announced. Panama rejects claims of Chinese control, while the U.S. emphasizes collaboration to protect the canal's strategic importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:55 IST
Panama Canal Sovereignty Acknowledged Amid U.S. Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has officially acknowledged Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal amid rising security concerns about China's influence in the region. Despite aggressive rhetoric, both nations have committed to strengthening military training in Panama, as announced during U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's historic visit, the first by a Pentagon chief in decades.

Hegseth emphasized the importance of securing the canal from potential Chinese control, stating, "We are helping to take back the Panama Canal from communist Chinese influence." Panama, however, has firmly denied any claims that the waterway is under Beijing's control, although experts express concerns about Chinese-operated infrastructure potentially being used for espionage.

During the visit, joint statements were released highlighting enhanced security cooperation. Notably, the English version omitted a statement about Panama's canal sovereignty present in the Spanish version. Hegseth affirmed U.S. support for Panama's independence over the canal, which is central to both nations' interests. Panama's Public Security Minister Frank Abrego emphasized that while collaboration continues, there will be no permanent U.S. military bases in Panama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025