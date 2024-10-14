Left Menu

Joint Naval Forces Flex Might in Pacific

Russian and Chinese warships conducted anti-submarine exercises in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, as part of a joint patrol. Following the Beibu/Interaction 2024 exercises in September, the maneuvers highlight growing military cooperation between the two nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 07:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 07:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian and Chinese naval forces showcased their growing military cooperation by undertaking anti-submarine firing exercises in the northwestern Pacific Ocean. The drills were part of a joint patrol, as reported by Russian news agencies.

The latest patrol follows the participation of both nations in the Beibu/Interaction 2024 naval exercises conducted in September. This series of military activities underscores the deepening naval collaboration between the two countries.

Reportedly, the exercises are a demonstration of strengthened strategic ties between Russia and China, aimed at enhancing regional security dynamics. Both nations continue to assert their presence in the strategically vital Asia-Pacific waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

