Tensions Escalate: China's War Games Near Taiwan Elicit Global Response
China conducted new military drills near Taiwan, described as warnings against Taiwan’s independence efforts. Taiwan and the U.S. criticized these actions as provocations threatening regional peace. Taiwan remains open to dialogue but firm on sovereignty. Global leaders emphasize the need for stability in cross-strait relations.
China initiated a new series of military exercises surrounding Taiwan, intended as a cautionary message against secessionist activities by Taiwan's independence advocates. The maneuvers drew sharp rebukes from both Taiwan and the United States, who denounced them as threats to regional peace and stability.
The exercises, named "Joint Sword-2024B," are being conducted by the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas. The exercises emphasize a show of readiness for combat, strategically positioning ships and aircraft near Taiwan, though no live-fire exercises were reported.
Amid escalating tensions, Taiwan's leadership remains committed to safeguarding its sovereignty while expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue with China. Global figures echo concerns over the need to maintain peace, urging China to refrain from any further provocative actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Military Drills Loom Over Taiwan's National Day
China's Latest Military Drills Around Taiwan Escalate Tensions
Taiwan Calls for Restraint as China Plans Satellite Launch Amid Military Drills
China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: Testing New Frontiers
Russian Outrage Over US-Japan Military Drills