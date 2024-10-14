Tensions Escalate: China's War Games Near Taiwan Elicit Global Response

China initiated a new series of military exercises surrounding Taiwan, intended as a cautionary message against secessionist activities by Taiwan's independence advocates. The maneuvers drew sharp rebukes from both Taiwan and the United States, who denounced them as threats to regional peace and stability.

The exercises, named "Joint Sword-2024B," are being conducted by the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas. The exercises emphasize a show of readiness for combat, strategically positioning ships and aircraft near Taiwan, though no live-fire exercises were reported.

Amid escalating tensions, Taiwan's leadership remains committed to safeguarding its sovereignty while expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue with China. Global figures echo concerns over the need to maintain peace, urging China to refrain from any further provocative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)