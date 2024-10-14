Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: China's War Games Near Taiwan Elicit Global Response

China conducted new military drills near Taiwan, described as warnings against Taiwan’s independence efforts. Taiwan and the U.S. criticized these actions as provocations threatening regional peace. Taiwan remains open to dialogue but firm on sovereignty. Global leaders emphasize the need for stability in cross-strait relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 08:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China initiated a new series of military exercises surrounding Taiwan, intended as a cautionary message against secessionist activities by Taiwan's independence advocates. The maneuvers drew sharp rebukes from both Taiwan and the United States, who denounced them as threats to regional peace and stability.

The exercises, named "Joint Sword-2024B," are being conducted by the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas. The exercises emphasize a show of readiness for combat, strategically positioning ships and aircraft near Taiwan, though no live-fire exercises were reported.

Amid escalating tensions, Taiwan's leadership remains committed to safeguarding its sovereignty while expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue with China. Global figures echo concerns over the need to maintain peace, urging China to refrain from any further provocative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

