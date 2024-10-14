Sir Brian Roche Appointed as New Zealand's Public Service Commissioner

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced the appointment of Sir Brian Roche as New Zealand’s next Public Service Commissioner, a pivotal role responsible for leading and overseeing the performance of the country’s public service.

“I am delighted to appoint Sir Brian to this crucial leadership position,” Mr. Luxon said. “He has a long history of delivering results in both the public and private sectors and has earned respect for his ability to manage complex issues, develop talent, and enhance performance.”

Proven Leadership Across Sectors

Sir Brian Roche, a well-known and highly regarded figure in New Zealand, brings extensive experience to his new role. He has built strong networks across both the public sector and the business community, demonstrating leadership and trust with successive governments. His involvement with various stakeholders, including iwi, has added to his credibility as a leader.

“Sir Brian’s proven track record of managing problems and driving performance aligns perfectly with our Government’s focus on raising the standard of public services to meet the needs of New Zealanders,” Luxon emphasized.

Role of the Public Service Commissioner

The Public Service Commissioner is a key figure in New Zealand's politically neutral public service, responsible for leading the service, overseeing its performance, and appointing Chief Executives within the public sector. Sir Brian’s appointment comes at a time when the government is setting ambitious goals for the public service to deliver more effective and efficient services.

“Sir Brian has the capability and the credibility to lead New Zealand's public service as we work to meet these targets,” Luxon added.

Term and Transition

Sir Brian will officially begin his role as Public Service Commissioner on 4 November, with his appointment running through 30 June 2027. Luxon also took the opportunity to acknowledge Heather Baggott, who has been acting as Public Service Commissioner during the appointment process.

“She has done an admirable job with calm and thoughtful leadership, and I thank her for her efforts during this transitional period,” Luxon said.

Sir Brian’s appointment is expected to bring renewed leadership to the public service, further enhancing its performance to meet the needs of the New Zealand public.