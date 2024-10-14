Left Menu

Philippines Questions China's Intentions in South China Sea Code Talks

The Philippines cast doubt on China's sincerity in negotiations for a South China Sea code of conduct, despite planned discussions. Defense Minister Gilberto Teodoro expressed skepticism, echoed by recent calls from Southeast Asian leaders for a swift agreement. China's territorial claims continue to heighten tensions.

Updated: 14-10-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:04 IST
The Philippines has expressed skepticism regarding China's intention to negotiate a regional code of conduct for the South China Sea. Despite ongoing discussions, Philippine Defense Minister Gilberto Teodoro voiced doubts about Beijing's sincerity on Monday.

While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved negotiations with China, Teodoro remarked that China's sincerity in these talks is uncertain. Attempts to reach the Chinese embassy in Manila for comments were unsuccessful.

With tensions rising in this critical maritime area, Southeast Asian leaders have urged swift resolution based on international law. The proposed code aims to prevent confrontations in a region where $3 trillion in trade occurs annually, amidst China's expansive territorial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

