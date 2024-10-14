Kerala Secures Coastal Regulation Zone Relaxations

The Kerala government is steadfast in its efforts to secure further relaxations in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations from the central government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the state assembly of the central approval of a draft Coastal Management Plan designed to benefit coastal construction activities.

An official announcement is anticipated soon, highlighting the advantage this will bring to the state. The CM responded to a calling attention motion by P Nandakumar, explaining that a 2019 notification by the union government had initiated a process of relaxation in the Coastal Management Act.

The state had appointed an expert panel and conducted public consultations across 10 districts. The resulting draft plan, incorporating feedback and changes from the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, was submitted to the central government, resulting in significant zone changes beneficial to the state.

