EU Condemns IDF Assaults on UNIFIL in Lebanon

The European Union has issued a strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) by the Israel Defence Forces. This statement, delivered by the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, describes the incidents as a 'grave violation of international law' that must cease immediately.

The EU has expressed particular concern over the assaults, which reportedly left multiple UNIFIL peacekeepers injured. Borrell's statement placed specific emphasis on the severity of the attacks and urged all parties involved to prioritize the protection and safety of UN personnel.

Amidst the conflict, Israel has contested some UN accounts of the events and accused the UN peacekeepers of acting as 'human shields' for Hezbollah militants. Meanwhile, Borrell has called for a thorough investigation by Israeli authorities to explain these actions, underscoring the critical role UNIFIL plays in maintaining stability in southern Lebanon.

