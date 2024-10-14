China Targets Taiwan Businessman and Lawmaker Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant escalation of cross-strait tensions, China announced on Monday punitive measures against Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen over their alleged involvement in pro-independence activities.

The Taiwan Affairs Office accused the two men, who are connected with the Black Bear Academy, of inciting separatism and stated that this could potentially destabilize cross-strait relations.

The sanctions, coinciding with fresh Chinese military drills near Taiwan, exemplify growing pressures on the island nation, which Beijing views as part of its territory despite its self-governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)