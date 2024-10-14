Left Menu

China Targets Taiwan Businessman and Lawmaker Amid Rising Tensions

China announced sanctions against Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen due to their connection with the Black Bear Academy and alleged pro-Taiwan independence activities. Accusing them of inciting separatism, China's moves include blacklisting the individuals and their businesses while intensifying military drills around Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:57 IST
In a significant escalation of cross-strait tensions, China announced on Monday punitive measures against Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen over their alleged involvement in pro-independence activities.

The Taiwan Affairs Office accused the two men, who are connected with the Black Bear Academy, of inciting separatism and stated that this could potentially destabilize cross-strait relations.

The sanctions, coinciding with fresh Chinese military drills near Taiwan, exemplify growing pressures on the island nation, which Beijing views as part of its territory despite its self-governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

