China Targets Taiwan Businessman and Lawmaker Amid Rising Tensions
China announced sanctions against Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen due to their connection with the Black Bear Academy and alleged pro-Taiwan independence activities. Accusing them of inciting separatism, China's moves include blacklisting the individuals and their businesses while intensifying military drills around Taiwan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:57 IST
In a significant escalation of cross-strait tensions, China announced on Monday punitive measures against Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen over their alleged involvement in pro-independence activities.
The Taiwan Affairs Office accused the two men, who are connected with the Black Bear Academy, of inciting separatism and stated that this could potentially destabilize cross-strait relations.
The sanctions, coinciding with fresh Chinese military drills near Taiwan, exemplify growing pressures on the island nation, which Beijing views as part of its territory despite its self-governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU's 'Hard and Fast' Sanctions Could Deter China Over Taiwan Conflict, Says ECFR
Spain to Impose Strict Sanctions for Stadium Violence
US Imposes Sanctions on Hilltop Youth and Leaders Amid Escalating West Bank Violence
Britain Sanctions Members of Russian Cyber-Crime Gang Evil Corp
Diamond Despair: Surat's Struggle Amid Global Sanctions