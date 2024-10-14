Left Menu

Tensions in Taiwan Strait Rise as Chinese Ministry Responds to Independence Push

The Chinese foreign ministry has stated that Taiwan independence is incompatible with peace. Spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized China's commitment to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait and reiterated Taiwan as an internal Chinese matter. The ministry warned against foreign interference and assured countermeasures against Taiwan independence provocations.

The Chinese foreign ministry has issued a stark warning, stating that Taiwan independence is incompatible with peace in the Taiwan Strait. This statement comes amid growing tensions and is directed at the increasing provocations by Taiwan independence forces.

Spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated China's dedication to peace and stability in the region, emphasizing that Taiwan is an integral part of China. During a routine press conference, Mao Ning addressed inquiries into recent Chinese military maneuvers, reinforcing that the Taiwan issue is a domestic matter that tolerates no external intervention.

The ministry's strong message signals potential counteractions against any moves towards Taiwan independence, underscoring China's firm stance on this sensitive geopolitical issue.

