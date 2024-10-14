Left Menu

Political Storm: ED Raids on Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Jharkhand over alleged Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities. The raids focused on 20 Ranchi locations and included premises linked to Drinking Water Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur. Thakur and health minister Banna Gupta criticized the raids as politically motivated, citing pre-election pressure tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of searches on Monday as part of a money laundering investigation tied to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in poll-bound Jharkhand, sources revealed.

Authorities are examining over 20 locations in Ranchi, which include premises connected to Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, IAS officer Manish Ranjan, and various government officials, contractors, and business entities, according to sources.

Minister Thakur adamantly labeled the raids 'politically motivated', asserting his refusal to succumb to pressure from political opponents and demanded transparency regarding the ED's findings. The minister, who ruled out joining the BJP, criticized the central government for employing investigatory agencies ahead of the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

