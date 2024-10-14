Left Menu

Crackdown in Manipur: Arrests Linked to Militant Outfit

Security forces arrested seven members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party in Imphal West, Manipur. The operation led to the recovery of vehicles, weapons, and uniforms. Authorities are intensifying efforts against extortion by considering the use of the National Security Act and involving the National Investigation Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:34 IST
Crackdown in Manipur: Arrests Linked to Militant Outfit
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, security forces in Manipur's Imphal West district arrested seven individuals associated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party. The group's activities have been under scrutiny due to increased extortion incidents.

During the raid in Langol Game Village, authorities seized vehicles, pistols, and camouflage uniforms, according to SP Ksh Shivakanta Singh. Among the arrested were key members, including a woman. This comes as the public grows increasingly wary of the outfit's operations.

Police have detained 11 individuals over the past week concerning extortion-related activities. They now plan to invoke the National Security Act against certain suspects and cooperate with the National Investigation Agency. Citizens are urged to assist by providing information to curb the rise in criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024