Crackdown in Manipur: Arrests Linked to Militant Outfit
Security forces arrested seven members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party in Imphal West, Manipur. The operation led to the recovery of vehicles, weapons, and uniforms. Authorities are intensifying efforts against extortion by considering the use of the National Security Act and involving the National Investigation Agency.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, security forces in Manipur's Imphal West district arrested seven individuals associated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party. The group's activities have been under scrutiny due to increased extortion incidents.
During the raid in Langol Game Village, authorities seized vehicles, pistols, and camouflage uniforms, according to SP Ksh Shivakanta Singh. Among the arrested were key members, including a woman. This comes as the public grows increasingly wary of the outfit's operations.
Police have detained 11 individuals over the past week concerning extortion-related activities. They now plan to invoke the National Security Act against certain suspects and cooperate with the National Investigation Agency. Citizens are urged to assist by providing information to curb the rise in criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
