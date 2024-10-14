Left Menu

India's Workforce Revolution: eMigrate 2.0 Ushers a Global Era

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched the eMigrate V2.0 portal, urging nations to leverage Indian talent. The portal enhances migration services, integrating with platforms like DigiLocker for secure document handling. It represents India's commitment to safe, legal migration, aligning with global Sustainable Development Goals.

Updated: 14-10-2024 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday highlighted the importance of a 'well-trained workforce' in varied global geographies, inviting friendly nations to consider Indian talent for workforce needs. Launching the eMigrate V2.0 portal and its accompanying mobile app, Jaishankar emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to creating secure and lawful emigration channels.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled efforts to integrate the platform with digital systems, ensuring seamless access to workers' profiles for international employers. Jaishankar quoted the enhanced portal as a symbol of hope, reflecting the new dynamics in global migration and India's dedication to workers' rights abroad.

With the eMigrate V2.0 linked to DigiLocker, the platform facilitates a paperless, secure process for emigrants, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals. This initiative highlights India's pledge to improve governance and the ease of living, reinforcing the safety, transparency, and inclusivity of Indian labor mobility on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

