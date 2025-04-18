BJP Challenges Congress Over Corruption Allegations in National Herald Case

The BJP on Friday took aim at Congress, pressing its leaders embroiled in corruption charges to pursue a swift legal resolution in the National Herald case, involving iconic figures Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The ruling party continued its attack following the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet, accusing Congress-nurtured state governments of improperly channeling public funds into the weekly, largely unread newspaper affiliated with the party.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the Congress exploited the publication as a financial tool, facilitating property transactions worth Rs 2,000 crores without personal investment. Thakur issued a challenge for Congress leaders to showcase their resolve and pursue timely legal judgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)