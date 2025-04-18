Left Menu

Ukraine and USA Forge Path to Mineral Partnership

Kyiv and Washington signed a memorandum as an initial phase for an agreement to develop mineral resources in Ukraine. The deal, advocated by Trump, aims to strengthen economic ties and includes setting up an investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction. Talks to finalize the deal are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 11:59 IST
Ukraine and USA Forge Path to Mineral Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move on Thursday, Ukraine and the United States took a preliminary step toward forming a strategic partnership in mineral resource development. A memorandum was signed as part of an effort led by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at bolstering economic ties between the two countries.

The development follows a previously delayed agreement after a tense meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, announced the signing, emphasizing its role in enhancing relations after the diplomatic hiccup.

The memorandum signals a commitment to forming an economic partnership and creating an investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction. However, the full agreement remains under negotiation, with a signing potentially happening next week, according to Trump. U.S. support is critical for Ukraine, particularly following the 2022 invasion by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025