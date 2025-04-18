Ukraine and USA Forge Path to Mineral Partnership

In a significant move on Thursday, Ukraine and the United States took a preliminary step toward forming a strategic partnership in mineral resource development. A memorandum was signed as part of an effort led by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at bolstering economic ties between the two countries.

The development follows a previously delayed agreement after a tense meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, announced the signing, emphasizing its role in enhancing relations after the diplomatic hiccup.

The memorandum signals a commitment to forming an economic partnership and creating an investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction. However, the full agreement remains under negotiation, with a signing potentially happening next week, according to Trump. U.S. support is critical for Ukraine, particularly following the 2022 invasion by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)