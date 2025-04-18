US Airstrikes Intensify Yemen Conflict: Death Toll Rises

US airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen, controlled by Houthi rebels, resulted in 38 deaths and 102 injuries, according to Houthi sources. The US military confirmed these strikes, part of a broader campaign launched under President Donald Trump.

The conflict has further international implications, with the US accusing a Chinese satellite company of aiding Houthi attacks. The company allegedly provided crucial satellite images to the rebels, though this claim has not been acknowledged by Beijing.

The ongoing US campaign aims to hinder Houthi revenue from oil, with broader geopolitical ramifications, including pressure on Iran over its nuclear program. Chinese officials and the implicated satellite company have yet to comment on the accusations.

