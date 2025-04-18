Left Menu

US Airstrikes Intensify Yemen Conflict: Death Toll Rises

US airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa oil port, held by Houthi rebels, killed 38 and wounded 102. The US military aims to cut off Houthis' illegal revenue. Accusations against a Chinese satellite firm supporting Houthi attacks have surfaced. This marks an escalation in the conflict under President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

US airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen, controlled by Houthi rebels, resulted in 38 deaths and 102 injuries, according to Houthi sources. The US military confirmed these strikes, part of a broader campaign launched under President Donald Trump.

The conflict has further international implications, with the US accusing a Chinese satellite company of aiding Houthi attacks. The company allegedly provided crucial satellite images to the rebels, though this claim has not been acknowledged by Beijing.

The ongoing US campaign aims to hinder Houthi revenue from oil, with broader geopolitical ramifications, including pressure on Iran over its nuclear program. Chinese officials and the implicated satellite company have yet to comment on the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

