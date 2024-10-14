Britain Imposes Sanctions on Iran Amid Middle East Tensions

In response to Iran's recent missile strike on Israel, Britain has imposed sanctions targeting key Iranian military figures and organizations, according to an announcement from Britain's Foreign Office on Monday.

The sanctions pinpoint senior leaders within Iran's military and its missile development programs. British Foreign Minister David Lammy criticized Iran's continued aggressive actions, stating, "Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East." Lammy further emphasized Britain's commitment to holding Iran accountable.

Among those sanctioned are Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Army, as well as entities like the Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau. The sanctions coincide with discussions between Lammy and EU partners in Luxembourg, alongside a unified condemnation from the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

