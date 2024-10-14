Left Menu

Britain Imposes Sanctions on Iran Amid Middle East Tensions

Britain has enacted sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities following Iran's missile attack on Israel. These sanctions aim at senior military figures and organizations associated with missile development. Foreign Minister David Lammy announced the actions while collaborating with European partners and the G7, expressing the need for Middle East de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:36 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to Iran's recent missile strike on Israel, Britain has imposed sanctions targeting key Iranian military figures and organizations, according to an announcement from Britain's Foreign Office on Monday.

The sanctions pinpoint senior leaders within Iran's military and its missile development programs. British Foreign Minister David Lammy criticized Iran's continued aggressive actions, stating, "Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East." Lammy further emphasized Britain's commitment to holding Iran accountable.

Among those sanctioned are Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Army, as well as entities like the Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau. The sanctions coincide with discussions between Lammy and EU partners in Luxembourg, alongside a unified condemnation from the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

