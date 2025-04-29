Severe Midwest Storms Strike with Tornado Threats and Large Hail

Severe weather, characterized by tornado potential and large hail, surged through the Midwest on Monday, prompting alerts in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service flagged these zones as high-risk areas, warning of severe thunderstorms and damaging wind conditions, particularly in the late afternoon and evening.

In response, local authorities in Minneapolis urged residents to prepare by marking safe spots, securing outdoor items, and ensuring access to emergency alerts as schools and public facilities preemptively shut down to brace for the anticipated weather events.

