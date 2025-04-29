Left Menu

Severe Midwest Storms Strike with Tornado Threats and Large Hail

Severe storms, including tornadoes and large hail, swept through the Midwest. The highest risk areas included southern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin. Authorities urged residents to prepare for potential outages and damage. Schools closed early and activities were canceled as weather alerts intensified in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 29-04-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 03:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Severe weather, characterized by tornado potential and large hail, surged through the Midwest on Monday, prompting alerts in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service flagged these zones as high-risk areas, warning of severe thunderstorms and damaging wind conditions, particularly in the late afternoon and evening.

In response, local authorities in Minneapolis urged residents to prepare by marking safe spots, securing outdoor items, and ensuring access to emergency alerts as schools and public facilities preemptively shut down to brace for the anticipated weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

