Court Denies Bail to RMC Officer in Deadly Game Zone Fire Tragedy
A court has rejected the bail plea of MD Sagathia, a suspended Rajkot Municipal Corporation officer, involved in a deadly fire incident at a game zone that led to 27 deaths. Sagathia faces charges of forgery, conspiracy, and a disproportionate assets case. Police have arrested 15 accused, including other officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court has dismissed the bail plea of MD Sagathia, a suspended town planning officer with the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, linked to a fatal fire at TRP Game Zone which resulted in 27 casualties.
Additional sessions judge ES Singh denied the bail, aligning with the court's previous decision against four other accused civic officials.
Sagathia, also implicated in a disproportionate assets case, allegedly tried to destroy evidence and forge documents post-tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Nepal: Floods and Landslides Cause Devastation
SC issues notice to Kerala govt on Malayalam actor Siddique's plea challenging Kerala HC order denying him anticipatory bail in rape case.
Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Bail in 11-Year-Old Murder Case
Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case.
Tragedy at Sea: 12 Dead After Boat Sinks off Tunisian Coast