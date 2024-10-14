Court Denies Bail to RMC Officer in Deadly Game Zone Fire Tragedy

A local court has dismissed the bail plea of MD Sagathia, a suspended town planning officer with the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, linked to a fatal fire at TRP Game Zone which resulted in 27 casualties.

Additional sessions judge ES Singh denied the bail, aligning with the court's previous decision against four other accused civic officials.

Sagathia, also implicated in a disproportionate assets case, allegedly tried to destroy evidence and forge documents post-tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)