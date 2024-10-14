Deadly Clashes Erupt in Pakistan's Northwestern Region

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's northwestern region, four policemen lost their lives during intense clashes with Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) terrorists. The attackers targeted police lines at the district headquarters in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The well-coordinated assault resulted in severe confrontations, ending with the deaths of five terrorists involved in the attack, a senior police official confirmed.

This lethal exchange underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region, with the TTP taking responsibility for the breach attempt on the police headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)