India's Supreme Court Expansion: Enhancing Judicial Infrastructure

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on Monday that the expansion building of the Supreme Court, along with the Central Vista redevelopment and new Parliament building, aims to provide better infrastructure for the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the Supreme Court's expansion, Meghwal stated that the project will be implemented in two phases over five years by the CPWD, with a budget exceeding Rs 795 crore.

A citizen-centric approach will ensure the creation of all-inclusive courtrooms, providing state-of-the-art facilities for all stakeholders, including litigants, to enhance 'ease of working' and ease of living for the judiciary.

