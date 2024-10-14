Left Menu

India's Supreme Court Expansion: Enhancing Judicial Infrastructure

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the expansion of the Supreme Court, alongside the Central Vista redevelopment, to improve infrastructure for India's governing bodies. The Rs 795 crore project, executed by CPWD over five years, will create inclusive courtrooms and enhance judicial efficiency at all levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:55 IST
India's Supreme Court Expansion: Enhancing Judicial Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on Monday that the expansion building of the Supreme Court, along with the Central Vista redevelopment and new Parliament building, aims to provide better infrastructure for the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the Supreme Court's expansion, Meghwal stated that the project will be implemented in two phases over five years by the CPWD, with a budget exceeding Rs 795 crore.

A citizen-centric approach will ensure the creation of all-inclusive courtrooms, providing state-of-the-art facilities for all stakeholders, including litigants, to enhance 'ease of working' and ease of living for the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024