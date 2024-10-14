Diplomatic Tensions Soar: India Expels Canadian Diplomats

India announced on Monday the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries. This decision follows the earlier recall of India's high commissioner and several officials from Canada.

The Ministry of External Affairs specified that the diplomats, comprising Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler and Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, are required to leave India by 11:59 pm on October 19.

Also on the list of expelled diplomats are Marie Catherine Joly, lan Ross David Trites, Adam James Chuipka, and Paula Orjuela, all serving as First Secretaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)