Devastating Storms Cause Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Severe weather, including rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, struck Himachal Pradesh, causing damage in Shimla and beyond. Power outages occurred, trees fell, and roads were blocked. Tragically, an 8-year-old boy died when a tree fell on his family's hut. The region faces crop losses, and an orange weather alert is in effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms, wreaked havoc, especially in the state capital, Shimla. The intense weather uprooted trees, disrupted power supply for hours, and blocked roads, causing significant inconvenience to residents.

Tragedy struck Hamirpur's Barsar area, where a tree fell on a hut, resulting in the death of 8-year-old Abhishek Kumar while he was sleeping. Despite efforts to save him, doctors declared the child deceased upon arrival at the hospital.

The storms and hailstorms also damaged crops in their flowering stage, particularly apples and other fruits. State officials are currently assessing the extent of the damage. An orange weather alert continues in the region, with warnings of more severe weather to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

