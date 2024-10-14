Left Menu

Court Upholds Lookout Circular Against ATS Infra Promotors Amidst Fraud Allegations

A Delhi court maintained the lookout circular against ATS Infrastructure Limited's promotors amid multiple FIRs for alleged fraud and money laundering. The decision underscores the importance of safeguarding judicial processes, despite concerns about personal liberty and the right to travel.

Updated: 14-10-2024 22:20 IST
In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has declined to revoke a lookout circular (LOC) against the promotors of ATS Infrastructure Limited, Geetamber Anand and his wife Poonam Anand. The couple faces several FIRs relating to alleged fraud, including cases filed by the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate.

Presiding over the case, Judicial Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal emphasized the necessity of the LOC to ensure the judicial process remains unhampered. He remarked that although the accused have complied with investigation requirements so far, the LOC acts as a necessary measure to prevent any potential subversion of legal proceedings.

The judge addressed concerns regarding personal liberties, affirming that while restrictions can be imposed when necessary, it's crucial that the accused are informed of reasons when their travel is restricted. Legal representation for the complainants was provided by Advocate Sanjay Abbot.

