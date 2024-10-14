Left Menu

Wang Yi's Diplomatic Plea for Middle East Stability

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged caution in the Israel-Iran tensions and emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza. During a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, he highlighted the need to ensure UN personnel safety, while Katz pointed to Iran as a destabilizing force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:05 IST
Wang Yi's Diplomatic Plea for Middle East Stability
Wang Yi

In a bid for Middle East stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on all parties involved in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran to exercise caution and avoid escalation.

During a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Wang Yi highlighted the necessity of ensuring the safety of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel and reiterated Beijing's call for an immediate, complete, and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

In response, Katz expressed concerns over Iran's role as a destabilizing force in the region and highlighted China's economic ties with Israel, noting the continued presence of 20,000 Chinese workers in the country amidst ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024