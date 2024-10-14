Wang Yi's Diplomatic Plea for Middle East Stability

In a bid for Middle East stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on all parties involved in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran to exercise caution and avoid escalation.

During a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Wang Yi highlighted the necessity of ensuring the safety of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel and reiterated Beijing's call for an immediate, complete, and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

In response, Katz expressed concerns over Iran's role as a destabilizing force in the region and highlighted China's economic ties with Israel, noting the continued presence of 20,000 Chinese workers in the country amidst ongoing hostilities.

